Amy E. Bowersock, 68, of Wapakoneta, died 9:06 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
She was born July 7, 1952, in Lima, the daughter of Don and Kathleen (Kah) Roediger, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 30, 2005, she married Michael Weiler, and he died Nov. 3.
Survivors include three children; Jason (Stacey) Bowersock of Wapakoneta, Jeremy (Holly) Bowersock of Wapakoneta and Julie (Toby) Bair of Churubusco, Indiana; stepdaughter, Jessica (Manny) Atienzo of St. Marys; 13 grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren and five siblings: Dan (Sue) Roediger, John (Kathy) Roediger, Tina Music, Ivy (Joe) Metzger and Ted Roediger.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Natasha Bowersock, and a stepson, Michael "Buck" Weiler.
A homemaker, Amy had worked at Superior Tube, Wapakoneta. She was known for her baked beans and caramels, and enjoyed gardening, especially caring for her roses. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family holiday gatherings.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, Rev. David Kah officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Unlimited. Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.
In keeping with current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.