Andrew Alter

Andrew James Paul Alter was born silently at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
He was welcomed into this world by his parents Brian A. and Rachel A. (Yahl) Alter, who reside in rural St. Marys.
He is also survived by: big brother, Rhett Alter, 3; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Carol Alter of Angola, Indiana; maternal grandparents Eugene and Janice Yahl of St. Marys and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins
The family awaited his arrival with great anticipation and their loss will be mourned in their hearts and minds forever.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed to his loving family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.