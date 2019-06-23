Annabelle Houser, 73, of Celina, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Mercer Health in Coldwater.

She was born on Sept.16, 1945 in Topmost, Kentucky to the late Clinus and Essie (Osborne) Waddles. On May 23, 1970, she married John Houser, who survives in Celina.

Also surviving are her children Nikki (Christian) Kill of Rockford, John (Winter) Houser of Celina and Nathan (Tracy) Houser of Coldwater; nine grandchildren, Jessica Gause, Hunter Gause, John (Aliza) Houser Jr., Riley Houser, Erin Houser, Kendel Houser, Gabby Houser, Jordan Houser, Jadelynn Houser, and a great-grandson, Ryder Houser; siblings and in-laws, Clara Huff of St. Marys, Roy (Doris) Waddles of Van Wert, Billy Rose (Farley) Thornsberry and Bonnie Lou (Bill) Blythe, of Decatur, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Faith Houser; brother, Bill Waddles.

She graduated from Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky with a degree in education. After college she was employed as a bookkeeper for McConnell's Vending in Indiana. She retired as a preschool teacher for the Mercer-Auglaize County YMCA in 1996.

Annabelle enjoyed reading, baking for her family and loved her gardening. She cherished the time she spent with her family especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home with Rev. Diane Mendelson officiating.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Friends may share condolences on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.