Anthony "Tony" W. Grunden, 61, of New Bremen, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. He was born on April 27, 1957 in Celina to Donald G. and Madelyn (Combs) Grunden.

Tony is survived by his mother; two children April Grunden of New Bremen and Donny (Marina) Grunden of Surprise, Arizona; four grandchildren Jasmine, Tyler, Haley and Hunter; brothers and sisters-in-law Ronnie Grunden of Columbus Herbert (Diane) Grunden of Celina, David (Janet) Grunden of Celina and Jason (Amy) Grunden of Columbus; two sisters and brother-in-law Debra Greve of Wapakoneta, Nikki (Doug) Golden of Celina; the mother of his children, Peggy (Bergman) Harrod of New Bremen and a good family friend Johnny Provci of Celina.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald G. Grunden.

He graduated from Celina High School with the Class of 1975 and was employed at Crown in New Bremen, for 43 years. He as a member of the Minster Eagles No. 1391 and the International Membership of Turtles. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Jeff Gramza officiating. Burial will follow in Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery in Celina. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and an hour before services at the Funeral Home on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Making Miracles Happen Foundation.