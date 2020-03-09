|
Arabella T. "Jackie" Krites, 89, of Bloomer, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.
She was born Feb. 12, 1931, in Shelby County, to the late Adrian "Dude" and Ermal (Kelch) Monnin.
She married William H. "Bill" Krites on Nov. 24, 1949; he survives.
Arabella will also be missed and remembered by her children, Jacqui (Don) Kuck of New Bremen, Jyle Drees of Russia, and Eric (Jenell) Krites of Troy; her brother, Philip (Doris) Monnin of Minster; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
She was a 1949 graduate of Russia High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church and the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Arabella was instrumental in starting the Amvets Post #66 Ladies Auxiliary of Covington. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their various ball games. She also enjoyed traveling and taking care of her pool.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, with Rev. John Tonkin and Rev. Martin Fox celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be left for the Krites family at MooreFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 10, 2020