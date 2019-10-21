|
|
Arlene M. Eberle, 87, of St. Marys, died at 4:28 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Minster, the daughter of Walter and Matilda (Frericks) Helmsing.
She married Charles "Al" Eberle of May 9, 1953, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster; he survives at the residence.
She is also survived by her children: Katherine "Kate" Ellis (and Brad DuBois) of St. Marys, Margaret "Peg" (Randy) Speckman of St. Marys, Timothy (Chae) Eberle of Columbus, Michael (Andrea) Eberle of St. Marys, Amy (Steve) Dues of New Bremen and Mary (Vince) Craft of St. Marys; a sister, Joan Dieringer of St. Marys; 18 grandchildren: Andrew Ellis; Emily (Chris) Knapke; Amy(Ryan) Zimmerman;Teresa Koch; Sarah Speckman; Michael Eberle; Jenna Eberle; Charles Eberle; Rachel Dues;Mark Dues; Amanda Dues; Nicholas Dues; Jon (Kayla) Craft; Abbey (Adam) Masonbrink; Melanie (Tony) Schnippel; Alison DuBois; Kate DuBois; Jim DuBois. She is survived by 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a son-in-law, Tom Ellis.
Arlene was a 1950 graduate of Minster High School. She was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She was well known among her family and friends as a great baker.
She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, and the Altar Sodality of the Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and they were the pride and joy of her life.
Funeral rites for family and friends will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Private family burial rites will then follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the Minster Historical Society. Condolences may be sent to Arlene's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 22, 2019