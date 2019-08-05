Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Arrilla Bauer

Arrilla Bauer Obituary
Arrilla Bauer, 106, of St. Marys, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
She was born July 19, 1913, in St. Marys, the daughter of Arthur and Mayme (Dowty) Heusch.
She married Philip Edward Bauer on June 4, 1935, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 1983.
She is survived by her two daughters: Nancy Marritt of St. Marys and Bette Hollman of Upper Arlington; four grandchildren: Doug Marritt of Celina, Phillip Marritt of Celina, Marni Hollman of Upper Arlington and Nate Hollman of Columbus.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Mrs. Bauer was a 1930 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She graduated from Miami University and will be remembered for her 42-year teaching career with St. Marys City Schools. After her retirement, she continued to serve as a tutor and substitute teacher for many years.
Although it is hard for those left behind, her family is comforted that she is now in peace. Arrillla was a remarkable example of how loving, caring and wonderful a mother, grandmother and teacher can be.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road. Private family burial rites will be held on the family plot at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the Arrrilla Bauer Memorial Fund at St. Marys Intermediate School. Condolences may be sent to Mrs. Bauer's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
