Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Arthur Cook Obituary
Arthur K. Cook, 93, of St. Marys, died at 10:24 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Vancrest Nursing Home.
He was born Nov. 25, 1925 in rural Auglaize County to Grant and Leah (Vogel) Cook.
On March 2, 1957 in St. Marys, he married Ramona Chilcoat, who survives.
Also survived by his son Steve (Connie Sparklin) Cook of Coldwater; grandson Tyler (Chelsea) Cook of New Bremen; brother Donald (Doris) Cook of St. Marys; sisters-in-law Marie (Joe) Wendeln of Minster and Mary Lou Wendeln of Sidney as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents Grant and Leah Cook and daughter Christine Cook-Smith.
He was a farmer and retired from Mersman Bros. Furniture Co. in Celina, where he worked as a tow-motor operator.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys.
His favorite pastimes included working on cars and going to horse races.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 20, 2019
