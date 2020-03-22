|
|
Audrey M. Borden, 89, of Celina, died at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at Grande Lake Healthcare Center in St. Marys.
She was born April 11, 1930 in Celina to Robert and Belva (McGough) Miller.
She is survived by: long-time companion Larry Lauth of Celina; grandsons Jeff (Ronda) Moore of St. Marys and Kevin (Sheila) Moore of Bluffton; granddaughter-in-law Lisa Moore of St. Marys; seven great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters Janet (Eddie) Roos of Sidney and Ronda Shelby of St. Marys.
She is preceded in death by: parents Robert and Belva Miller; first husband Charles Bennett; second husband Louis Borden; daughter Sherry Bennett-Severt; grandson Greg Moore; and brother-in-law Larry Shelby.
She retired from Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, where she worked as a nursing assistant for many years.
She was raised in the Catholic faith.
Her favorite pastimes included shopping at garage sales and thrift stores, playing cards and being outdoors in the sunshine. More than anything else, she loved spending time with her family.
Private family services are scheduled to begin Monday, March 23.
Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 23, 2020