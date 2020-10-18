Audrey Niekamp

Audrey J. 'Auddi' Niekamp, 90, of Chickasaw, died at her home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born Aug. 14, 1930 in Celina to the late Cletus 'Chalk' and Ena (Haslinger) Garman. She married Donald Niekamp on July 8, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Church in Celina and he died April 2, 2002.
She is survived by five children, Diane (Marv) Boeckman of Wapakoneta, Sandi (Steve) Rammel of St. Marys, Rick (Jan) Niekamp of Coldwater, Karen (Tom) Hess of Chickasaw and Pam (Dennis) Schulze of New Bremen; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and siblings and in-laws, Jan Garman of California, Kathy Feltz of Coldwater, Juanita (Joe) Delellis of Miamisburg, Janet Imwalle of The Villages, Florida, Maurice (Diane) Niekamp of New Bremen, Larry (Betty) Niekamp of Minster, Dale (Shirley) Niekamp of Coldwater, Mike (Brenda) Niekamp of Celina and Roberta Niekamp of Celina.
Auddi was preceded in death by two grandchildren and in-laws, Harold Feltz, Bernice (Mark) Kremer, Ruth (Evart) Dorsten, Doris Niekamp, Cyril Niekamp and Ed Imwalle.
She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church, Chickasaw, and its Ladies Sodality. She was a former member of the St. Marys' Tri-Squares, a 4-H adviser for 31 years, member of the Stateline Writers Club, a founder of Chickasaw's mini 4-H club and a library storyteller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Precious Blood Church. Seating will be limited due to CDC guidelines. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with no viewing before mass at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Coldwater where visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, 10415 Euclid Ave. Cleveland, OH 44106 or State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be left at HogenkampFH.com.