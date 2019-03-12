Home

Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home
200 W. Spring St.
New Knoxville, OH 45871
419-753-2224
B Jean Kuck

B Jean Kuck Obituary
B. Jean Kuck, 90, of New Knoxville, died at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Elmwood of New Bremen.
She was born July 10, 1928, in Fort Loramie, the daughter of Frank and Bessie Feight.
She married Jack Kuck on July 14, 1956, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2013.
She is survived by her two sons: Matthew (Janice) Kuck of New Knoxville and Mike Kuck of New Knoxville. She is survived by her four grandchildren: Mark Kuck, Christopher Kuck, Natalie (John) Arn and Stewart Kuck. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and by her siblings: Patty Forror, Frank Feight and Mitzi Pohling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack and by seven siblings.
Jean was a graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She was the owner, along with her husband, of Kuck's IGA in New Knoxville for 35 years.
She was a member of the First Church of New Knoxville and American Legion Post 444 Auxiliary.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the First Church of New Knoxville, the Rev. Dennis Gaertner, officiant. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday in the Heritage Room of the First Church of New Knoxville.
Condolences may be sent to Jean's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St., New Knoxville, is entrusted with Jean's funeral arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
