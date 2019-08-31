|
Barbara L. Brubaker, 88, formerly of St. Marys, and a resident of Lochhaven Assisted Living Center, Lima, died at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.
She was born Oct. 21, 1930, in St. Marys, the daughter of Andrew and Maude (Caldwell) Kohler.
She married Wilbur Brubaker on June 28, 1952; he preceded her in death on July 2, 2015.
She is survived by her daughters: Diane (Bill Long) Brubaker of Wapakoneta and Mary Jo (Jack) Cox of Lima; three grandchildren: Drew (Amanda) Bindel, Jill (Zach) Smithey and Kelsey Cox; two great-grandchildren: Jacob Bindel and Olivia Smithey; three step-grandchildren: Jamie Cox, Joshua Cox and Jonah (Rebecca) Cox and her sister, Betty Weaver of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her siblings: Robert Kohler; Mildred Kohler; Mary Larsh; Ethel Wibbeler; Roy Kohler; Clarence Kohler; Charles Kohler.
Barb was a 1948 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, canning, gardening, working on puzzles, sewing and spending time with her beloved cat, "Dingey". She really enjoyed her favorite TV star, Tom Selleck, and she was a member of the former First Friends Church in St. Marys. She attended the Open Door Baptist Church in Lima.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. The Revs. William Turner from Open Door Church and John Yohe from Pilgrim Lighthouse Church, will co-officiate the service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Sue's Animal Rescue Team (SART) or Deb's Dogs.
Condolences may be sent to Barb's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 31, 2019