Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
419-394-2301
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller-Long & Folk Funeral Home
314 W. High St.
Saint Marys, OH 45885
View Map
Barbara Eshleman Obituary
Barbara Eshleman, 62, of St. Marys, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Feb. 23, 1956 in St. Marys to Harold and Lillian (Storer) Quickle.
She is survived by her daughter Amanda (Thomas) Young; son Brandon (Melissa) Eshleman; two grandchildren; her mother; two sisters; a brother-in-law and her former husband James Eshleman.
She was preceded in death by her father and sister.
Rites are scheduled to begin 1 p.m. Monday at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys.The Rev. Tim Smith will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 8, 2019
