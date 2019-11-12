Home

Barbara Fenwick, 81, of Largo, Florida, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019.
She will be remembered as a mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who loved with such passion, dedication and greeted all with warm hugs and sincere smiles. She lived a full life as a Navy wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma.
Barbara was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Decatur, Indiana, the only child of Donald and Dorothy Bowen (Granger).
She enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and had an appreciation for good food. Most of all Barbara loved her family and instilled her strong values that will guide them throughout their lives.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Christine Hampton, Cheryl Hampton (Jeff), her son, Donald Fenwick Jr (Susan), 10 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Also survived by sister-in-law Sandra Fenwick Burden (Bob), nieces Kelley Fenwick Mele (Tom), Tammy Fenwick Pfenning, Tiffany Fenwick, and nephews Sterling Fenwick and Darrell Fenwick.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Fenwick Sr. (2008), daughter Cynthia Dussault (2003), and son-in-law David Hampton (2018).
Full obituary can be found at www.grassofuneral.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be sent to: at helpfightra.org, or American Breast Cancer Society at give.bcrf.org.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 13, 2019
