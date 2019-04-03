Barbara Jean Rhodes, 80, of Celina, passed away at 4:27 a.m. on April 3, 2019 at her daughters' residence, Celina. Before passing she resided at The Gardens at Celina.

She was born Jan. 11, 1939, in Mousie, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Rufus and Betty (Thornsberry) Tuttle.

She married Lowell Rhodes on Dec. 31, 1959, and he proceeded her in death on May 7, 1999.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Julie) Rhodes of Celina and her daughter Kim (Ron) Stelzer of Celina. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Other survivors include a sister, Shelby Roller, St. Marys; three brothers, Jethrow Tuttle, Delphos, Cletus (Cindy) Tuttle, Moreno Valley, California and Bobby Tuttle, Moreno Valley, California; a sister in-law, Ella Mae Tuttle, St. Marys; a brother in-law, Matt Rhodes, St. Marys and a sister in-law Shirley Rhodes, Celina.

She was also proceeded in death by two sisters, Vonnie Sutton and Vera Slone and two brothers Doyle Tuttle and Glen Tuttle.

She was a cook at the former Orchard Tree in St. Marys and the Orchard Tree in Celina, she was also a home maker. She was a member of the Samaria Missionary Baptist Church in St. Marys. She enjoyed following her grandkids to all their activities and loved to cook. She loved cheering for her Kentucky Wildcats.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Cisco Funeral Home, 6921 state Route 703, Celina.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, April 8, 2019 at Cisco Funeral Home in Celina, with her cousin the Rev. Gary Mosley officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to State of the Heart Hospice.

Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 4, 2019