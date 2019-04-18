|
|
|
Barbara J. Scott, 87, of Celina passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford. She was born on Jan. 19, 1932 in Akron to the late Willie C. and Hazel (Speer) Floyd. On Dec. 22, 1950, she married George W. Scott, who died Nov. 13, 1993.
Survivors include her daughters Julia Scott and Roxanne (David) Hawk; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brother.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina with Rev. Diane Mendelson officiating. Burial will follow in Burge Cemetery in Montezuma.
Condolences can be left online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More