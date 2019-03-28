Barbara Marie "Barb" Parramore, 75, of West Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital, Miamisburg.

She was born Nov. 20, 1943 in Lima. Barb was a 1961 graduate of St. Marys High School and a 1965 graduate of the Lima Memorial School of Nursing. During her many years in the nursing profession, she spent time as the head nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, was an industrial nurse at GHR Foundry, and spent the last years of her career at Kettering Medical Center. Barb was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Miamisburg. She enjoyed being a sports mom in her younger years and playing golf, which she continued to do until her health would no longer allow her to play.

Most importantly, she will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma and caregiver. Barb is survived by her son, Craig (Jama) Parramore of New Mexico; grandsons, Ryne and Brennen Parramore of New Mexico; former spouse, Roger Parramore of North Carolina; siblings, Ann Deiters of Ft. Loramie, Carolin (Terry) Feinsted of Connecticut, David Burk of Minster, Elizabeth Caswell of Centerville, Florence (Larry) Smith of Louisiana, Gertrude (Denny) Bushman of New Breman, Howard (Debbie) Burk of Tennessee and Irvin Burk of St. Marys as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jimmy Burk. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Marys with the Rev. Ed Oen celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, St. Marys. Personal condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Barb's online memorial at GebhartSchmidtParramore.com. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary