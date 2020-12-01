Beatrice M. Glass, 89, of St. Marys, died at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Miller Place in Celina.
She was born Nov. 6, 1931 in St. Marys to Norman and Margaret (Goodwin) Schallenberg.
On June 27, 1949 in Kentucky, she married Robert E. Glass, who died Jan. 14, 1980.
Survivors include: sons Barry (Vicki) Glass of Great Falls, Montana and Bart (Tonya Bayman) Glass of St. Marys; daughters-in-law Penny Glass of St. Marys and Joan Glass of St. Marys; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister Doris Lauth of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by: parents Norman and Margaret Schallenberg; husband Robert Glass; sons Brad Glass and Bruce Glass; sister Virginia Lilly and brother Donald Schallenberg.
She was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, class of 1949.
She retired from Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, where she was a licensed technician in central supply for many years. Earlier in life, she had also worked for Montgomery-Ward Co. and St. Marys Cotton Mill.
She was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in St. Marys.
Her favorite pastimes included playing card games and going out to eat with her group of friends.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.