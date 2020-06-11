Benjamin H. Frasure Jr., 93, of St. Marys, died 12:20 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at his daughter's home in Elida.
He was born Aug. 15, 1926, in Langley, Kentucky, the son of Benjamin and Birdie (Click) Frasure, Sr.
He married Patsy McMullen on July 6, 1942, in Floyd County, Kentucky; she survives in St. Marys.
He is also survived by his two daughters: Tammy (Kenneth) Smith of Elida and Beni (Tom) Menker of St. Marys.
He is survived by seven grandchildren: Benjamin Smith, Amy Edwards, Kendra Smith, Ashley Seewer, Zachary Menker, Cory Menker and Tyler Menker. He is survived by 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicky Martin; by his parents and by his siblings: Anna May Sanford, Bill Frasure and Alice Meyer.
He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees during WWII and he retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys. He had attended the First Baptist Church for many years and he loved traveling with his wife in their motor home. He was a great trap shooter and liked fishing. He was a member of VFW Post No. 9289, American Legion Post No. 323, Eagles Lodge No. 767 and Mercer F&AM. He was recently honored for his 60 years of dedication to the Masonic Lodge.
Funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health, please observe social distancing guidelines if attending the calling hours, which will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to Mr. Frasure's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.