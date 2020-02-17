Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Bernard ""Bud"" Lehman


1930 - 2020
Bernard "Bud" Lehman, 90, of St. Marys, died at 1:03 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, his 90th birthday, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born Feb. 17, 1930, in St. Marys, the son of Francis and Susie (Eshelman) Lehman.
He married Beatrice E. Spees on Sept. 3, 1950, at the United Church of Christ in Buckland; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his daughter: Lynda (James) Cooper of St. Marys; by four grandchildren: Peter Gibson, Angela (Ritch) Phillips, Julia (Andrew) Hanson and Carla (Nathan) Carey. He is survived by his great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Gibson, Hannah Phillips, Leannah Phillips, Caitlin Hanson, Megan Hanson, Zoey Hanson, Emberlynn Carey, Deagland Carey and Ira Carey. He is survived by a great-great-granddaughter Olive Rose Sturdevant.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Cathy Gibson; a sister Carol Whitehead and a grandson, Wesley.
Bud was a 1949 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He served in the Ohio National Guard and retired after 42 years of service as a press operator at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. in St. Marys. He later worked at the Auglaize-Mercer YMCA for ten years. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys and enjoyed volunteering there. His hobbies included woodworking and crossword puzzles.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, where memorial gifts may be given to either the Children's Ministry at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys, or the American Heart Fund.
Condolences may be sent to Bud's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 18, 2020
