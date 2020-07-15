Bernice "Bea" S. Axe, 90, of St. Marys, passed away peacefully in the home of her son and daughter-in-law in New Bremen on Monday, July 13.
She was born in Dayton on May 30, 1930 to the late Ervin and Agnes (Bayer) Weghorst. On Aug. 26, 1950, Bea entered into holy matrimony with Paul G. Axe who survives in St. Marys.
In addition to her devoted husband of 69 years, Bea is survived by her two sons, Matthew (Linda) Axe of New Bremen and Daniel Axe of Celina; grandchildren: Brian (Katie) Axe, Leslie (Ben) Petrozello, Brett Axe, Jon (Lisa) Axe, Jessica (David) Swisher, Luke Axe, Stephen Axe and Dalton Axe; great-grandchildren: Andy, Charlie, and Ellie Axe, Chiara Petrozello, Jack and Bradley Swisher; her sister, Sylvia Lolos of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; brothers: Larry " Sonny" (Emily) Weghorst of Centerville and Jim (Sally) Weghorst of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughters-in-law: Sandy Wierwille, Mandy Ruvoldt, Brenda Tuescher, Kelly Gambill and her beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Axe; her sister, Mary Lou Blommel; two brothers-in-law, Robert Blommel and Phil Lolos and one nephew.
Bea was a 1948 graduate of the Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton. A licensed real estate agent, she retired from Plus One Realty in St. Marys. She had previously worked as a telephone operator for Ohio Bell and for the 1st National Bank. She also was the proprietor of the Robin's Nest.
A devout Catholic and dedicated parishioner of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bea was active in the Altar Rosary Society, the Legion of Mary, the choir and as a CCD teacher. She also served as a volunteer reading instructor for the Holy Rosary School. She enjoyed playing bridge with her card club, bowling with her team in the Mom and Pop's League and in Bea's own words, "gathering with friends and family."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 511 E. Spring St. in St. Marys at 11 a.m. on Friday with Rev. Alexander Witt, celebrant.
Burial will follow at the Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in St. Marys.
Friends may call at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Social distancing will be observed during viewing and the mass.
The family wishes to thank Grand Lake HealthCare and Visiting Angels for their care and support.
Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Donations may be directed to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church or the Holy Rosary School in St. Marys.