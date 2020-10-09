Bertha May (Birdie) Axe, 83, of St. Marys, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Otterbein – St. Marys. She was born on March 31, 1937 in Versailles, to the late Cletus and Mabel (Couchot) Barga. On May 5, 1955, she married Thomas Axe, who passed away on Feb. 11, 1999.
She is survived by children: Tom and Sharon Axe of St. Marys, Jerry Axe of St. Marys, Deb and Mike Kittle of Celina, Steve and Carol Axe of St. Marys, Jim Axe of St. Marys, Carol Freeman of Lima, Denny and Cindy Axe of Celina, Tracy and Rick Schmitz of Maria Stein and Rick and Jenny Axe of Moulton and one brother, Cletus Jr. and Norma Barga of Caneyville, Kentucky. Birdie has 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a dear friend, Walt Dembec of Mercer, Pennsylvania and sisters-in-law, Rita Miley, Pauline Axe and Bobbie Axe of St. Marys.
She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Theresa Axe; brothers-in-law, Frank and Patrick Axe of St. Marys and a sister-in-law, Sue Barga of Caneyville, Kentucky.
Birdie attended Mount St. Mary's Convent in Cincinnati. She retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. Being a strong follower of God, she was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, through which she was an active member of the ladies' sodality. She volunteered for hospice and she generously volunteered her time and efforts to helping others in need. She enjoyed the Red Hatters, traveling, gardening and cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, Mass of Christian Burial, with regards to social distancing, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, Rev. Alex Witt officiant. Burial will follow in the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Friends may call, with masks please, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. The mass will be live streamed from the Holy Rosary Parish Website at HolyRosaryChurch.us.
Contributions can be made to Holy Rosary Catholic parish or school.
