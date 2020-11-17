1/1
Betty Byerly
Betty J. Byerly, 89, of St. Marys Township, died at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born July 26, 1931 in Auglaize County to Dudley and Lillian (Stroh) Poppe.
She was married to V. Thomas Byerly, who preceded her in death.
Survivors include: sons Wayne (Laura) Byerly of St. Marys and Darren (Cheryl) Byerly of St. Marys; daughter-in-law Sherry Poppe of St. Marys; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters June Boroff of Mt. Vernon, Dorothy (Don) Springer of Celina, Esther Carpenter of New Bremen and Mildred DeVore of Antioch, Tennessee; brother Norb Ricker of St. Marys and sister-in-law Bessie VanHurk of Celina.
In addition to her husband V. Thomas Byerly, she was preceded in death by: parents Dudley and Lillian Poppe; son Gary Poppe; grandsons Tom Poppe and Toby Poppe and brother Adrian Poppe.
She was a graduate of New Knoxville High School.
A homemaker, she also worked for many years in the dietary department of Celina Manor Nursing Home.
Her favorite pastimes included playing steel guitar and listening to classic country music.
Graveside funeral rites are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Betty's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
