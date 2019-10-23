|
|
Betty Duer-Hertz, 58, of St. Marys, died Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 26, 1960 in Lima.
Survivors include: mother Betty Lou Smith of St. Marys; sisters Tammy (Ty) Courtney and Pamela Slife; brothers Tony Russell and Ronald Smith; two step-sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her brother Brian Russell and step-father.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Memorial contributions may be directed to defray funeral expenses.
Published in The Evening Leader on Oct. 24, 2019