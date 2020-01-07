|
|
|
Betty J. Hainline, 88, of Celina, died Sunday at Miller Place Assisted Living Home in Celina.
She was born April 11, 1931, in Liberty Township, to the late Gail Addison and Osi Jane (Anspaugh) Beougher.
On May 5, 1988, she married Walter Hainline, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2001.
Survivors include three children, Scott Alan (Becky) Klopfleisch of Brashear, Texas, Lori Jane (Tim) Thwaits of Carey and Karla Jean (Doug) Smith of Celina; seven stepchildren; five grandchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several stepgreat-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by brother Gerald "Pete" Beouger and sister Phyllis Heckler of Celina.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, first husband Gustov Klopfleisch, second husband Orville Dean "Joe" Carey; a stepson, a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina, with Rev. Jeff Boomhower officiating. Burial will follow in Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery in Celina.
Friends may calls from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551, or to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331.
Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 8, 2020