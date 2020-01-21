|
Betty Jean Huff, 81, of St. Marys, died at 2:30 a.m. Monday at her residence.
She was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Minster, the daughter of Bernard and Bertha (Robbins) Koverman.
She married Charles Huff on June 1, 1959, and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2008.
She is survived by her children, Gary Huff of St. Marys and Gail (Brad) Maunz of Van Wert; three grandchildren and two brothers.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Graveside funeral rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 22, 2020