Beverly Patton
Beverly A. Patton Obituary
Beverly A. (Bergman) Patton, 74, of Minster died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home. She was born March 23, 1945 to the late Urban and Teckla (Eilerman) Bergman. She was married on June 1, 1968 in Minster, to Omar G. "Jeep" Patton, and he died Jan. 10, 2013.
She is survived by her children Kirsten and Chris Erbe, Panama City Beach, Florida, Tess (Doug) Voisard, Minster and Kyle (Kelli) Patton, Florence, Kentucky and seven grandchildren Grant, Reagan, Nixon, Layne, Kane, Max and Koen. She is also survived by siblings Bonnie (Gene) Burke of Minster, Diane (Ron) Roettger of Solon, Brenda Bergman of Minster and John (Sandy) Bergman of Minster and her dog Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and granddaughter Logan Voisard.
 Bev was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, She enjoyed baking and spending time with her kids, grandkids and siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made to the Minster Area Life Squad. Condolences may be left a HogenkampFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 15, 2019
