Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Billy Mullins Obituary
Billy J. Mullins, 77, of St. Marys, died 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 1 at his residence.
He was born April 8, 1942, in Pike County, Kentucky, the son of Paris and Opal (Williams) Mullins.
He married Gladys Huggins in 1962; she preceded him in death on Nov. 10, 2004.
He is survived by his sons: Donald Mullins of Montezuma and Ronald (Lisa Leugers) Mullins of St. Marys; daughters Deborah (Verlin) Vanover of St. Marys and Cindy (Timothy) Reed of St. Marys; 14 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. 
He is also survived by his siblings: Mary Oakman of Celina, Geri Watt of Celina; Sharon (Roy) Orick of Mohave, Arizona, Danny (Kathy) Mullins of St. Marys, Charles Mullins of Deltona, Florida, Sonny (Liz) Mullins of Celina, Angie (Tom) Wicker of St. Marys, Rhonda Caudill of Celina, Sherri (Scott) Feister of Celina and Randy Mullins of Celina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Reuben Huggins; and a grandson, Damien Huggins.
Billy retired from the Teamsters as a semi-truck driver after 35 years of service. He served 7 years in the United States Army as a paratrooper. 
Billy enjoyed doing yardwork and taking care of his home.
He was a member of American Legion Post 323, St. Marys and attended the First Baptist Church of Celina. 
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, private, immediate family only funeral rites will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 6, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Condolences may be shared with Billy's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 4, 2020
