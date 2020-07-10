1/1
Bonnie Saintignon
1929 - 2020
Bonnie J. Saintignon, 90, of St. Marys, passed away at 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, at The Acres of Wapakoneta.
She was born in Battlecreek, Michigan on Dec. 20, 1929 to Milo and Ethel Ayers who preceded her in death.
On July 3, 1948, she married Eldon Saintignon who preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons: Danny (Tina) Saintignon and Doug (Paula) Saintignon; two daughters, Debra Drew and Diana Sudman; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Declan Saintignon; a brother, Robert Ayers; two sons-in-law, John Sudman and Morey Drew and a grandson, Devren Saintignon.
Early in life, Bonnie worked at the Cotton Mill in St. Marys, but she was most happy at home taking care of her family. Bonnie was known for her sewing abilities; she was always making something for family and friends. One day she stopped by a car dealership in St. Marys and asked them to take the American flag down so that she could repair the fraying ends for them.
For several years, Bonnie most enjoyed the time she spent altering wedding dresses and working with brides for their special day. She was known for her smile, her positive spirit and her giving heart. She would give without a second thought to family, friends and to strangers. Bonnie was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys. She enjoyed gardening, camping and craft shows.
Graveside services will be held at St. John Cemetery, Fryburg, at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation in Bonnie's memory.
The Saintignon family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SchlosserFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
