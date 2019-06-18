Home

Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-5161
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
View Map
Boyd Granger Obituary
Boyd Lee Granger, 91, of Celina, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Miller Place in Celina.
He was born on Oct. 25, 1927 in Rockford to the late Basil and Jessie (Mariner) Granger. On Sept. 2, 1950, he married Anita P. Now, who died June 7, 2009.
Survivng are his children: Blair (Teri) Granger, Todd (Lou Ann) Granger, John (Connie) Granger and Lori (jim) Davis; seven grandsons; four granddaughters; 17 great-grandchildren and a sister.
Preceeding him in death are his parents; wife and two sisters and brothers-in-law.
He served in the Army from 1946-47.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home.Memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at LehmanDzendzel FH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 19, 2019
