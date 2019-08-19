|
Brad Lee Scheer, 68, of St. Marys, died at 4:26 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster.
He was born Feb. 11, 1951 in Mercer County to James and Lucille (Platfoot) Scheer.
He married Robin (Cramer) Scheer, who survives.
He is also survived by his parents James and Lucille Scheer of Minster; sons Chad (Kristina) Mabry of Celina and Matthew (Megan) Mabry of St. Marys; daughter Nicole (Max) Sharpe of St. Marys; 13 grandchildren; two brothers; a sister and a sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by a brother and brother-in-law.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West Chapel) in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 20, 2019