Bradley A. Glass, 66, of St. Marys, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at his residence, following a short illness.

He was born July 4, 1952, in Celina, the son of Robert and Beatrice (Shallenberg) Glass.

He married Joan Pond on Feb. 3, 1990; she survives at the residence.

He is also survived by his mother, Beatrice Glass of St. Marys and his daughter, Brittany (Ryan) Santore of St. Marys. Also surviving are two brothers, Bart Glass of St. Marys and Barry Glass of Montana. Brad is survived by his beloved dog, Lola.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Bruce Glass and by his twin brothers Terry and Jerry Glass, who both died in infancy.

Brad was a 1970 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He attended the Ohio Police Academy and retired from the City of St Marys Parks Department after 27 years of service. He was also a school bus driver for St. Marys City Schools for 10 years.

Brad loved St. Marys Roughrider sports, playing golf and serving on the ski patrol at Mad River Mountain Resort. He was a former member of the St. Marys Township Fire Department and he had served as chairman of the St. Marys Summerfest.

Funeral rites will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Craig Cisco, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be given to either Grand Lake Hospice or Mercer United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to Brad's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary