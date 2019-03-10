C. Janice George, 88, of New Knoxville, fell asleep Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community and is now awaiting the return of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was born on July 27, 1930, in Ashtabula County, the daughter of Bernard and Eliza (Grimm) Dreyer.

She married the Rev. Malvin George on March 24, 1951, in New Lyme. He fell asleep in the Lord on March 2, 2019.

Janice is survived by her children: Susan (Wayne) Leeds of Bowling Green, Rev. Mark (Joanne) George of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Paul (Wendy) George of Mendon, Timothy (Gillian) Elliott-George of Delta, David (Karen) George of New Knoxville, Janet (Mitch) Thompson of New Knoxville and Melissa George of New Knoxville.

She is survived by her 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brothers, Arthur and Kenneth Dreyer.

Jan was a graduate of New Lyme High School. She earned her BS from Ohio Northern University and her MS from Bowling Green State University. She retired from New Knoxville School, where she taught first grade, junior high language arts and elementary physical education for 29 years. She was a member of The Way Corps and served as volunteer staff at The Way International for 20 years, having served as Way Family Camp Directors with her husband, Mal. Jan loved serving at The Way, teaching children, playing the piano, spending time with her family and cooking.

Joint Memorial Services for Mal and Jan will be held at 3 p.m. on March 23, in the gymnasium of New Knoxville School with the Rev. Vern Edwards, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held.

Donations may be made to either The Way International or to the Mr. and Mrs. George Scholarship Fund of New Knoxville School.

Funeral arrangements for Mal and Jan are under the care of Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 11, 2019