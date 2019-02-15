C. Richard Ike, 83, of St. Marys, died at 9:07 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at his residence.

He was born March 20, 1935, in St. Marys, the son of Carl and Naomi (Risk) Ike.

He is survived by his children: C. Richard Ike, III of Colorado, Wendy Ike Burke of Colorado, Michael Ike of Arizona and T. A. Ike of Colorado. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; by a sister, Pat Danaher and by his former wife, Becky Lieberstein Ike.

Dick was the owner of Ike Insurance Agency in St. Marys for many years. He was a member of Idlewild Mens' Club, St. Marys Rotary Club and the former St. Marys Jaycees Club. He was the regional ski patrol director at Mad River Mountain Resort, and a member of Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys. Dick was very active in the ski patrol community, including: National Ski Patrol since 1965, instructor of American Red Cross First Aid 1967-1983, instructor of Mountaineering 1972-1979, Ohio Region Certified Examiner of Ski and Toboggan Handling 1970-1988, Central Division Certified Examiner of First Aid 1970-1988, Senior Patroller 1969, Section Chief Ohio region 1972-1979, National Appointment number 4565 1975, National Ski Patrol, Assistant Ohio Region Director 1979-1981, National Ski Patrol, Ohio Region Director 1981-1986, Mad River Mountain Ski Patrol Director 1986-1988, Ski Cooper Patrol Assistant Director 1991-1995, Ohio Region Board of Governors 1972-1988, Central Division Board of Governors 1981-1986 and Central Division Board of Trustees 1981-1988.

Dick wants everyone to know "I had a great life; I worked hard, but played even harder".

Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys. Burial rites will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until the time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to St. Ritas Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to Dick's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.