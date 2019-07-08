Carl C. Cramer Sr., 82, of Wapakoneta went home to his Jesus and the love of his life Barbara at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday at Lima Memorial Health System, Lima.

Carl was born on July 26, 1936 in St. Marys to Oscar and Helen (Taylor) Cramer who preceded him in death. On July 8, 1958 he married Barbara J. Welch and she passed away on March 23, 2017.

Survivors include three children; Brenda Rolling, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Carl (Jill) Cramer Jr., Wapakoneta and Michael "Scott" (Virginia) Cramer Sr., Scottsboro, Alabama; nine grandchildren Rachel (Katie) McFarland, Erin (Zack)Hinton, Luke Rolling, Amanda Cramer, Adam (Tricia) Cramer, Michael (Pina) Cramer Jr., Terry Cramer, Clinton Cramer, Samantha Cramer and 10 great-grandchildren, Alida, Dylan, Veronica, Carsen, Zac, Abigail, Trevor, Tatiana, Giovanni and Evie.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Jon Rolling and daughter-in-law Debbie Cramer and 12 siblings.

Carl retired from the U.S. Army as a Green Beret Special Forces serving two tours during the Vietnam War where he earned a Silver Star and a Purple Heart. He also retired from the St. Marys Post Office. Carl enjoyed parachuting out of airplanes with his children and grandchildren as he was even scheduled to do a jump this week. He loved bowling and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Dan Holbrook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with military rites being performed by VFW Post 8445. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Community Worship Center.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at SchlosserFuneralHome.com.