Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Carl Damron Obituary
Carl Keith Damron, 52, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee passed away at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, 2019. He was born July 14, 1966 in Lima to Carl King and Carol Joyce Goodson Damron. Carol preceded him in death and his dad and mom Cheryl survive in St. Marys.
He married Sherry Browning and she survives in Cedar Grove, Tennessee.
Keith had been a volunteer with Camp Bluebird and had been active with his Marine Corp group. He was a great comedian and enjoyed woodworking. He loved being with his grandbaby Adelyn Jewel. He had served in the U.S. Marine Corp. as a Lance Corporal with Headquarters 2nd Marine Regiment, Tow Platoon and had been a Registered Nurse at Jackson General Hospital.
Additional survivors include her children Jeri Nicole (Zach) Allison of Enterprise, Alabama, Shannon Cory Damron of Cedar Grove, Tennessee and Cassie Nicole (Hunter Williams) Damron of Milan, Tennessee; grandchildren: Adelyn Jewel 'Button' Damron, Makenzie Allison and Zavier Allison; sisters: Carla (John) Foust of Lima, Kim (Chuck) Bowers of Wapakoneta, Pam (Doug) Klosterman of Wapakoneta, Pat (Oscar) Rivera of Wapakoneta, Monica (Joe) Hudson of St. Marys and Diedre (Eddie) Kilgore, Jr. of Auburn, West Virginia; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and best friends 'Brothers' Anthony Barber and Tim Haynes.
He was preceded in death by a grandson Nicholas Shane Damron, sister Shawn Renee Damron and stepfather James McDonald.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Quick officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to the family and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 3, 2019
