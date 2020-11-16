Carla Jean Sprague, 61, of 422 W. High St., St. Marys, died at 4:34 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home, Minster.
She was born April 12, 1959, at St. Rita's Hospital in Lima, the daughter of C. Eugene and Martha (Berron) Sprague.
She is survived by three brothers, David (Juli) Sprague, Dale Sprague and Jason Potter, all of St. Marys; two sisters, Ann (Ed) Morris of St. Marys and Jane (Sam) Schmiesing of New Bremen; seven nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carla worked at Auglaize Industries and Capabilities Community Club, where she volunteered at nursing homes, the Auglaize County Council on Aging and other community sites. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the Kiwanis Aktion Club and Excursions Unlimited. She previously attended Auglaize School.
Fiercely independent yet passionate about family and friends, Carla loved holidays, parties, festivals, singing, dancing, music, coloring, cats, photo albums and winning at bingo. She enjoyed going on vacation and taking mini "vacations with the ladies" at Family Care Options. She was happiest playing with her great-nieces and nephews and would light up when they entered the room.
Carla's happy and fun-loving attitude, feisty and competitive spirit, sweet smile and spriteful laugh were cherished and she will be dearly missed.
A private family viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home in St. Marys, with graveside service to follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Family Care Options, 5327 state Route 29, Celina, Ohio, 45822, or Capabilities Community Club, 1210 Celina Road, St. Marys, Ohio, 45885. Condolences may be sent to Carla's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.