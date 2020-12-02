1/
Carol Kittle
Carol Anne Kittle, 74, formerly of St. Marys, died at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.
She was born March 28, 1946 in Dayton.
Survivors include:  husband Samuel L.R. Kittle of Rockford; sons Michael Wayne Kittle of North Dakota and Kenneth Lee Kittle of Raleigh, North Carolina and daughters Faith Ann (Roger) Parr of Mendon and Hope Marie Kittle of Wapakoneta.
She was preceded in death by mother Pauline Elizabeth Martin and son Naaman Dan'l Kittle.
She had worked as a coordinator with the Mercer County CAC.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and solving sudoku puzzles.
Private family services will be held.
Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.

Published in The Evening Leader from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
