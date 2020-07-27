Carol Kohlhorst

Carol Lee Kohlhorst, 87, passed away peacefully on July 23 at her home surrounded by her loving family and her best friend "Stubby" after a very courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 15, 1932 in St. Marys to Paul and Helen (Stanton) Bubp.
Carol worked 25 years as a secretary at Gateway Middle School before retiring. She was a member of Maumee United Methodist Church for 52 years and a member of Lakewood United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg, Florida. Her interests included spending time with her family at the beach, gardening, fishing, sewing, photography, and in recent years, coloring more than 350 pictures.
Carol is survived by her son Kevin (Angie) Kohlhorst of St. Petersburg, Florida; daughter Kristine (Larry) LaHote and her grandchildren: Jacob Kohlhorst, Alex (Erica) Kohlhorst, Caitlyn (Michael) Lance, Samantha (John) Trzinski, Jamie Kohlhorst, Erika LaHote and Evan LaHote. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norval "Koolie"; her brother, Gene Bubp, sister-in-law Eileen Bubp and brother-in-law Larry Fledderjohann.
Services for Carol will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to Chinos Cause for Cancer Dreams AITNA-NACA at AITANA-NACA.com/donate/.
