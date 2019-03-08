Carol E. "Bud" Ridenour, 85, of St. Marys, died at 7:01 p.m., Thursday March 7, 2019, at Otterbein-St.Marys, with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Delphos, the son of Howard and Angeline (Koehl) Ridenour, who preceded him in death. He was married to Betty J. (Ridenour) Brown, and she died in 2009. Then in 2014, he married Dixie Moots, and she survives.

Other survivors include his three children: Ronald E. Ridenour, Mooresville, Indiana, Kimberly J. (Scott) Gray, Waynesfield and Amy J. (Deric) McKamey, Cincinnati; nine grandchildren: Chauncey (Miranda) Ridenour, Caley Ridenour, Isaac Gray, Abigail Gray, Lucas Gray, Tara (Mike) Tippie, Chelsea Keiser, Kendall (Taylor) Keiser and Logan Keiser; seven great-grandchildren; step-children, Teresa (Patrick) Schemmel, DeWaine (Pam) Moots and Timothy (Annette) Moots; seven step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren and siblings, Bonnie Thomas, Florida, Howard Ridenour, Waynesfield, Jim Ridenour, Arizona and Nancy (John) Driscoll, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by a son Kevin C. Ridenour and a grandson, Spencer Tyson Ridenour.

Bud was a self-employed builder, carpenter and woodworker. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Bud attended the Wayne St. United Methodist Church, St. Marys, and was a former member of the St. Marys VFW Post No. 9289. His hobbies included woodworking, music, playing the guitar and fishing. In his younger years, he organized annual music concerts in the New Hampshire and Waynesfield areas.

Funeral services will be at 7 p.m., Monday at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Tim Benjamin officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW Post No. 8445 at the funeral home following the funeral service. Burial will be at a later date in the Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield. The family will receive family and friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or the . Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary