Carol "Candy" (Hurm) Wannemacher, 72, danced her way into the throne room of God on Nov. 24, in Waterloo, Iowa after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family as she was ushered into the presence of the Lord.

Candy was born on April 19, 1948, the daughter of Richard and Cecilia (Bonanno) in St. Marys. She graduated from the St. Marys Memorial School, St. Marys. She was a cheerleader and beauty pageant contestant during her years in St. Marys.

Candy was a graduate of the Ohio State University where she was part of their modern dance company. Candy was a teacher for special needs children in Ohio for 13 years and stay-at-home mother for her two children. She also worked as a counselor for adult behavior health in the Waterloo area when she moved to Waterloo in 2008.

Candy married Gary Wannemacher on Aug. 16, 1980 in Columbus. She and Gary celebrated 40 happy years of marriage. She used her dancing skills to start a worship dance team at Zion Christian Fellowship in Columbus. She was also an accomplished artist and painted many spiritual as well as secular paintings.

She dearly loved her five grandsons. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Candy is survived by her husband, Gary Wannamacher of Waterloo, Iowa; son, Ryan (Stephanie) Wannemacher of Miramar Beach, Florida; daughter, Kelly (Johan) Carl of Waterloo; five grandchildren: Sam and Blake Wannemacher of Miramar Beach, Florida and Lincoln, Liam and Oliver Carl of Waterloo; brother, Robert (Carol) Hurm of Celina and two sisters, Virgina Hurm and Mary Jo (Dr. Mike) Peters, both of Waterloo.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services are at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Heartland Vineyard Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Burial to follow at the Waterloo Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

