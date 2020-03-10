|
|
Carole Jean Pearce, 82, formerly of Steubenville, died Saturday March 7, 2020.
She was born Feb. 20, 1938 in Moundsville, W.V. to Edgar and Alma (Molesky) Marling.
On April 4, 1959 she married Earl Louis Pearce, Sr., who died Oct. 5, 2017.
Survivors include: son Earl (Sharon Coleman) Pearce, Jr.; three daughters, Kaye (Jim) Vahalik, Kim (Rusty) Krugh and Kelli (Brian) Cook; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will take place Thursday in the mausoleum at Fort Steuben Burial Estates in Steubenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , Steubenville Big Red Athletics or Indian Creek Athletics.
Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys. Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 11, 2020