Carolyn Mees Risner, 85, of St. Marys, died 3:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29, at Vancrest Of St. Marys.
She was born Aug. 17, 1934, in Moulton, the daughter of Raymond and Winona (Lynch) Mees.
She married Joe Risner on Feb. 15, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton; he preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1993.
She is survived by her sons: Craig (Janey) Risner of Sidney, Ohio; Tom (Ann) Risner of Coldwater, Ohio; Jason (Darlene) Risner of Moulton.
She is survived by her eight grandchildren: Jessica (Josh) Risner, Taylor (Tony) Oplinger, Rachael Risner, Cate Risner, Bailey (Jaden) Risner, Adam Horton, Noah (Amber) Risner and Tommy (Taylor) Risner; and by seven great-grandchildren: Brayla, Violet, Draven, Rileigh, Riker, Ryann and Maddex.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and by an infant brother, Kenneth Mees.
Carolyn was a 1952 graduate of Blume High School, Wapakoneta. She had worked many years as a secretary and bookkeeper at various companies in the area. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton, where she had served in the choir, as a Sunday School teacher and on various church committees over the years.
She bowled in leagues for more than 50 years and she was an accomplished seamstress. She loved playing bingo, and was a member of Eagles Lodge 767 Auxiliary.
She enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR.
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, private, family only graveside funeral rites will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, Rev. Melodi Hagen, officiant.
Memorial gifts and condolences may be expressed via MillerFuneralHomes.net
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Trinity Lutheran Church Permanent Improvement Fund, or to Vancrest of St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 30, 2020