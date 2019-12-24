Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Holthaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Holthaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Holthaus Obituary
Catherine "Katie" Ann Holthaus, age 89, of Basinburg Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes late Friday at Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney.
She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Fort Loramie, to the late Bernard and Caroline (Prenger) Holthaus.
Catherine was a graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She was a homemaker and had been a dedicated caregiver for her family. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Ann's Ladies Sodality.
She had also been an Apostleship of Prayer Promoter.
In her leisure time, Katie enjoyed crocheting.
She is also preceded in death by seven siblings and their spouses: Alfred and Mary Holthaus, Marcellus Holthaus, Lester Holthaus, Victor Holthaus, Bernard and Ruth Holthaus, Mary Holthaus (sister-in-law), Rita Holthaus and Anthony and Roseann Holthaus.
Catherine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding.
Internment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.
Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or charities of choice.
Private condolences may be expressed at GehretFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -