Catherine "Katie" Ann Holthaus, age 89, of Basinburg Road, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes late Friday at Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney.
She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Fort Loramie, to the late Bernard and Caroline (Prenger) Holthaus.
Catherine was a graduate of Fort Loramie High School. She was a homemaker and had been a dedicated caregiver for her family. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and St. Ann's Ladies Sodality.
She had also been an Apostleship of Prayer Promoter.
In her leisure time, Katie enjoyed crocheting.
She is also preceded in death by seven siblings and their spouses: Alfred and Mary Holthaus, Marcellus Holthaus, Lester Holthaus, Victor Holthaus, Bernard and Ruth Holthaus, Mary Holthaus (sister-in-law), Rita Holthaus and Anthony and Roseann Holthaus.
Catherine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding.
Internment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.
Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or charities of choice.
Private condolences may be expressed at GehretFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 25, 2019