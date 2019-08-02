|
Cathy L. Granger, 54, of St. Marys, died at 3:31 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
She was born Nov. 16, 1965, in Celina, the daughter of Betty (Gill) and Gary Granger.
She is survived by her soul mate, David Sudhoff of St. Marys; her father, Gary (Marilyn) Granger of St. Marys and by her siblings: Shelley (Ernie) Wolfe of Columbus and Sherrie (Dave) Voisard of St. Marys.
She is also survived by David Sudhoff's siblings: Martha Ainsworth of Portland, Indiana, Marvin Sudhoff of Celina, Pat Lawrence of Winchester, Indiana, Jerry Sudhoff of Wapakoneta, Dan Sudhoff of St. Marys, Barney Sudhoff of Celina, Lillie Miller of St. Marys, Karen South of Dayton and Charles Sudhoff of Celina.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty (Gill) Halbert; her mother-in-law, Opal Sudhoff; her step-father, Stanley Halbert and by her siblings: Mary Eck, Bill Sudhoff and Ruth Matthieu.
Cathy was a 1985 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She had worked at the St. Marys Theater, Valley Nursing Home and Honda Manufacturing in Anna.
She really enjoyed her time with her American Legion family. She liked to work puzzles and do word searches. She loved her cat very much, and she will be remembered as a woman who worked hard to do good for others.
Funeral rites will be held at noon Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Marty Brown, officiant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the Epilepsy Foundation or the Cancer Association of Auglaize County.
Condolences may be sent to Cathy's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Aug. 3, 2019