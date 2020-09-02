1/1
Cathy Schreima
Cathy Schreima, 67, passed away Aug. 10, in Sebring, Florida. 
She was born in Celina to Howard and Joan (Waldron) Coats that now reside in Sebring.
She is survived by son Danil (Keila) Schreima and grandchildren Alex, Katelyn, Carson and Carly. She is also survived by sister Tammy (Terry) Ault and brother, Doug Coats.
She was preceded in death by brother Mike (Sheryl) Coats and former husband Jon Schreima.
She was a 1971 graduate of Elida High School. In 1991, she graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication with honors from Wright State University.
She was a journalist for The Evening Leader and editor of the extra merchandiser where she had her column 'The Lions Den,' from where she got her nickname The Lionlady. She was also published in many other works such as Writers Digest and Chicken Soup for the Soul. She was an avid photographer winning many awards. She was involved with many church groups and loved playing cards and Alley. She was a longtime member of Toastmasters International achieving their highest level of Distinguished Toastmaster and was a founding member of The Heartland Talk of the Town Chapter.
A celebration of life service will be held at Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina on Saturday. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with service starting at 12 p.m. If not able to attend, condolences can be sent to: Schreima P.O. Box 386 St. Marys, OH 45885.

Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Grand Lake United Methodist Church
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Grand Lake United Methodist Church
