Cathy Tester, 67, of Wapakoneta, died at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at her residence following a brief illness.

She was born Nov. 2, 1951, in Lima, the daughter of Vernon and Marilyn (Spyker) Archer.

She married Gene Tester on Aug. 21, 1971; he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2014.

She is survived by her children: Jennifer (Rick) Axe of Wapakoneta, Kristina (Damon) Martin of Marysville and Joshua (Jennifer) Tester of Wapakoneta; three grandchildren: Dillon Axe, Olivia Tester and Camden Tester; siblings: Susan (Terry) Phillips of New Carlisle, Karen (Ken) Slattery of Beavercreek and Denise (Ron) Maidon of Byrdstown, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Wilma Tester, of Wapakoneta and her sister-in-law, Annabelle Zwiebel, survives in Wapakoneta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; father-in-law, Howard Tester and her brother-in-law, James Zwiebel.

Cathy was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School. She retired after 29 years of service as an administrative assistant for the St. Marys City Schools, serving at Moulton Elementary, Memorial High School and West School.

She was a member of the "Moulton Bobcats" and she enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moulton.

Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, with the Rev. Melodi Hagens, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Trinity Lutheran Church or Grand Lake Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to Cathy's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on June 8, 2019