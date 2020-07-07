Chad A. Mitchell, 50, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 12:16 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Lima Memorial Health System.
He was born on May 20, 1970 in St. Marys to Sandy (Jeff) Mitchell and Richard Rostorfer. His mother survives in Wapakoneta and both of his fathers preceded him in death. He married Kendra M. Housel on Oct. 6, 2001 and she survives in Wapakoneta.
Survivors include three children: Chloe (Connor Burr) Mitchell of St. Marys and Kassidy and Corbin Mitchell, both at home; a brother, Rick (Erica) Rostorfer of Hicksville; four sisters: Julie Schneider and brother-in-law/best friend Tony Schneider of Wapakoneta, Kim (Sean) Grubb of Wapakoneta, Mandy (Rob) Bradshaw of Wagram, North Carolina and Trisha (Nick) Gatchel of Bluffton; a brother-in-law, Kevin (Deb Wuebbenhorst) Housel of Anna; a sister-in-law, Karina Gibson of Wapakoneta; a father-in-law, Robert Burns of Wapakoneta and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends. He will be greatly missed by his rescue dog, Cane Alan.
He was preceded in death by a brother Randall Rostorfer; grandparents Robert and Louella Rostorfer, Doyle and Doris Lhamon, Joe and Mae Denny; uncles Dennis Lhamon, Nolan Fisher, Robert Rostorfer and Pete Hunton; mother-in-law Pam Burns and brother-in-law Mark Gibson.
Chad was a 1989 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He was a mechanic/fabricator at Kalida Trucking Company, the co-owner of local storage facilities and worked at Wayne's Service Center for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 330.
Chad was a great mechanic and enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, along with the Wapakoneta Redskins. Chad worked as a coach for 10 years with kids wrestling, T-ball, baseball and girls softball. He enjoyed working with the youth teaching them the fundamentals of the sport. He was a strict coach who was greatly respected and appreciated by many athletes and parents. He highly enjoyed the Uniopolis Browns football program. He was very competitive and motivated while loving a good game of golf and Bullfrog softball.
Overall, Chad's greatest joys were spending time with his family and friends. He was a proud dad and made sure he told his children each moment he could. A sign of Chad's strength is how gently he loved his wife. He would say, "If I could put a smile on anyone's face, that's all that matters."
Memorial services will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Wapakoneta High School Performing Arts Center with Rev. Greg Kah officiating.
Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.
In lieu of flowers the family strongly recommends memorial contributions be directed to Wapakoneta Redskin Wrestling Program and Wapakoneta Athletic Boosters.
Condolences may be expressed at SchlosserFuneralHome.com.
The Mitchell family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta, to handle the arrangements.