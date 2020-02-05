|
|
Chalmer Jacob "Whitey" Kuhn, 80, of Celina and formerly residing in Holiday, Florida, passed away on Wednesday at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 29, 1939, in Rockford, to the late Herbert H. and Viola F. (Bollenbacher) Kuhn. On Feb. 20, 1965, he married Patricia Ann "Pat" White, who survives living in Celina.
Also surviving are his three children, Sherri (Jack) Grant of St. Marys, Daniel (Tatiana) Kuhn of Bowling Green and Darren Kuhn of Palm Springs, California; seven grandchildren, Brittani (Mark) Tinklenberg of Columbus, Brooke Roberts of Celina, Kayla Mobley of St. Marys, Nikolas Kuhn of Bowling Green, Taylor Grant of Cincinnati and Riley Grant and Payton Grant, both of St. Marys; five great-grandchildren, Brycen, Braxton, Koltyn, Brynlee and Kamden. He is also survived by his brother Vernon Kuhn of Rockford; sister Delilah "Beck" Hays of Rockford; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Jane Kuhn of Rockford and Mary (James) Scott of Frederick, Colorado.
Chalmer was preceded in death by his parents and his three brothers, Gerald Kuhn, Robert (Marie) Kuhn and Orville "Bud" (Joy) Kuhn; sisters Carol Jean Graves and Dorothy (Don) Rupert; sister-in-law Vera Kuhn; brother-in-law Paul Hays and his great-granddaughter Trinity Elaine Fuson.
He attended Willshire High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1962 until 1964. He was employed at Navistar International in Springfield for 30 years and retired in 1997.
He was a member of the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina. He enjoyed coaching Celina recreational baseball teams for 10 years. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Mick Whistler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery in Celina. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Memorial contributions may be made to Celina Recreational Department to support the baseball program, 225 N. Main St., Celina, OH 45822.
Condolences may be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 6, 2020