Charles Timothy "Tim" Clifford, 68, of St. Marys died Oct. 21, 2019 at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
He was born Feb. 20, 1951 in Celina to Charles and Dorothy (Wieman) Clifford.
Survivors include: A sister, Madonna (Mark) Puthoff of Chickasaw; nieces and nephews: Abigail (Jonathan) Riedel of Oakwood; Ted (Megan) Puthoff of Loveland; Katherine (Randal) Pohlman of Plano, Texas and Elizabeth (David) Meyer of Russia.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School (Class of 1970).
Tim will be remembered for the meticulous attention and detail which he devoted to the restoration of antiques.
He was passionate about history and was especially interested in the various times of war.
Graveside funeral rites are scheduled to begin at noon Friday at the Gethsemane Cemetery in St. Marys.
Deacon Martin Brown will officiate the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either Holy Rosary School or NAMI.
Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net
Arrangements are entrusted to the Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 6, 2019